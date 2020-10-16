TrojanSports - WATCH: USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando mic'd up at practice

The single most intriguing storyline for USC football this preseason is new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and the impact he can have on that side of the ball, if he can get his personnel to buy into his system these next few weeks.

Unfortunately, media aren't permitted to watch practice this preseason due to campus COVID protocols, but the USC football video team has given everybody a behind-the-scenes look at Orlando in action.

Watch the video, in which Orlando is mic'd up trying to set the tone for this preseason.