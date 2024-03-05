WESTMINSTER -- USC five-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis was in town from Georgia over the weekend to compete in the Shock Doctor Legends Showcase 7v7 tournament at Westminster High School in Orange County.

Lewis, who reclassified from the 2026 recruiting class into the 2025 class and is the top-ranked prospect in the country, did not make a visit to USC while in the area as he returned home Sunday night before the NCAA recruiting dead period ended. But he'll be back at the end of March for a visit with the Trojans, capping a busy month that will also see him check out Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Colorado.

Watch highlights of Lewis in action from the weekend as we tracked every throw he made during championship play Sunday.