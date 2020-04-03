WATCH: USC football staff tweets out video messages of support from home
USC's football staff has become noticeably more active in a concerted and organized way on social media of late, and that continued Friday as nearly the entire staff tweeted out personal video messages from their homes amid this ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
From head coach Clay Helton to his assistants and support staff, to the operations staff, recruiting staff, etc., the football program sent out its message of support on what it dubbed "Fight On Friday."
Watch the videos below:
Head coach Clay Helton
Continue to Fight On together. #FightOnFriday pic.twitter.com/pRnAS2kEan— Clay Helton (@USCCoachHelton) April 3, 2020
Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell
If we FIGHT together as ONE we will beat this virus!!!— Graham Harrell (@CoachHarrellUSC) April 3, 2020
Let’s continue to practice
SELFLESS - TOUGH - DISCIPLINED!!!#FightOnFriday ✌️ pic.twitter.com/7Sv9SDBXuJ
Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando
Remember the more we stay apart, the quicker we can get back together!— Todd Orlando (@CoachTOrlando) April 3, 2020
Keep up the Fight! #FightOnFriday ✌️ pic.twitter.com/TjVpodczFF
Running backs coach Mike Jinks
#FightOnFriday pic.twitter.com/xJugfwRRSv— Mike Jinks (@CoachJinks) April 3, 2020
Wide receivers coach Keary Colbert
It’s #FightOnFriday. ✌🏾 #StayHome #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/X2ldZhTA6Q— Keary Colbert (@kearycolbert) April 3, 2020
Offensive line coach Tim Drevno
Happy #FightOnFriday ✌🏼Thank you to the men and women on the frontlines keeping this country safe during this COVID-19 quarantine. Your selfless duty to our safety is inspiring and does not go without notice and appreciation. We will #FightOn together ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/rLAF0BoH8B— Tim Drevno (@CoachDrev) April 3, 2020
Tight ends coach John David Baker
THANK YOU!! We are all in this together! #FightOnFriday✌️ pic.twitter.com/TsQk8mwff4— John David Baker (@coach_jdbaker) April 3, 2020
Safeties coach Craig Naivar
Be Safe, Be Smart, Be the Solution #FightOnFriday pic.twitter.com/g0OcgjuFbo— Craig Naivar (@Coach_Naivar) April 3, 2020
Defensive line coach Vic So'oto
#FightOnFriday— Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) April 3, 2020
Let’s work together and collectively flatten the curve as a TEAM!!
Fight On! ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/Eanle4fBBL
Special teams coach Sean Snyder
Be safe out there!! #FightOnFriday pic.twitter.com/28fehcAK9t— Sean Snyder (@coachseansnyder) April 3, 2020
Head strength and conditioning coach Aaron Ausmus
Stay Safe, Stay Home and Thank you to the ones that are working tirelessly to help everyone. #fightonfriday #BeatCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/nFCUcAoHut— Double A (@Aaron_Ausmus) April 3, 2020
Offensive quality control analyst Lenny Vandermade
April 3, 2020
Defensive quality control analyst Sean Howe
Thank you to all of the Medical professionals and essential workers!#FightOnFriday pic.twitter.com/a54uVQSkA7— Shawn Howe (@ShawnHowe90) April 3, 2020
Offensive quality control analyst Seth Doege
THANK YOU‼️ to everyone who is helping FIGHT ⚔️ this pandemic!! #FightOnFriday ✌️ pic.twitter.com/HGEXhcEUtf— Seth Doege (@CoachDoege) April 3, 2020
Offensive quality control analyst Steve Murillo
#FightOnFriday Stay healthy my friends! ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/IN086SoMMB— Steve Murillo (@CoachSMurillo) April 3, 2020
Defensive quality control analyst Brett Arce
Thank you to all the first responders and essential workers. Together we can fight through these difficult times. #FightOnFriday✌️ pic.twitter.com/0hhH9L4XO3— brett (@Brettarce84) April 3, 2020
Offensive quality control analyst Dane Stevens
We will get through this tough time together! I hope everyone has a great day! #FightOnFriday pic.twitter.com/vRwMrBpJo7— Dane Stevens (@USC_DaneStevens) April 3, 2020
Special teams quality control analyst Jake Dusenbury
Thank you to everyone keeping us safe out there. Keep holding the line! #fightonfriday ✌️ pic.twitter.com/bKaEr9kZOl— Jake Dusenbury (@Jakeduse_USC) April 3, 2020
Assistant AD for football/chief of staff
We are all in this together. #FightOnFriday pic.twitter.com/rGzR3GdstZ— Joseph Wood (@USC_Woody) April 3, 2020
Director of football operations Jon Blake
We’re all in this fight together. #FightonFriday ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/hGgUIq0u2p— Jon Blake (@Jon_BlakeUSC) April 3, 2020
Director of player personnel Spencer Harris
#FightOnFriday pic.twitter.com/sHNNNDBeKU— Spencer Harris (@S_HarrisUSC) April 3, 2020
Director of scouting/recruiting strategy Trey Johnson
THANK YOU to all healthcare professionals around the world that are helping during this time!!— Trey Johnson (@USCTreyJ) April 3, 2020
Special shoutout to my mom and several close friends that are on the front lines battling this virus!#FightOnFriday ✌️ pic.twitter.com/b4asVqIQzj
Director of HS relations Armond Hawkins Jr.
#FightOnFriday Let’s Fight On to flatten the curve together! ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/GFLxoQcChA— Armond Hawkins (@Ballhawk__8) April 3, 2020
Director of on-campus recruiting Kelsea Winkle
Assistant director of player personnel Drew Fox
#FightOnFriday pic.twitter.com/dC9IKHO84i— Paul “Drew” Fox (@Paul_Fox_) April 3, 2020
Head football trainer Russ Romano
It's #FightOnFriday Let's beat the coronavirus by following guidelines #SocialDistance #StaySafeStayHome #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/O9ZSq8ezce— Russell Romano (@atcrussromano) April 3, 2020
Director of graphic design Alex Verdugo
We’re all in this together. #FightOnFriday | #FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/fkSO9wdiw9— Alex Verdugo (@alexhverdugo) April 3, 2020
Offensive graduate assistant Stanton Keane
Thank you to all of our healthcare professionals! #FightOnFriday pic.twitter.com/HJ8cWCUAho— Stanton_Keane (@StantonKeane) April 3, 2020