{{ timeAgo('2020-04-03 12:18:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: USC football staff tweets out video messages of support from home

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

USC's football staff has become noticeably more active in a concerted and organized way on social media of late, and that continued Friday as nearly the entire staff tweeted out personal video messages from their homes amid this ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

From head coach Clay Helton to his assistants and support staff, to the operations staff, recruiting staff, etc., the football program sent out its message of support on what it dubbed "Fight On Friday."

Watch the videos below:

Head coach Clay Helton

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell

Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando

Running backs coach Mike Jinks

Wide receivers coach Keary Colbert

Offensive line coach Tim Drevno

Tight ends coach John David Baker

Safeties coach Craig Naivar

Defensive line coach Vic So'oto

Special teams coach Sean Snyder

Head strength and conditioning coach Aaron Ausmus

Offensive quality control analyst Lenny Vandermade

Defensive quality control analyst Sean Howe

Offensive quality control analyst Seth Doege

Offensive quality control analyst Steve Murillo

Defensive quality control analyst Brett Arce

Offensive quality control analyst Dane Stevens

Special teams quality control analyst Jake Dusenbury

Assistant AD for football/chief of staff

Director of football operations Jon Blake

Director of player personnel Spencer Harris

Director of scouting/recruiting strategy Trey Johnson

Director of HS relations Armond Hawkins Jr.

Director of on-campus recruiting Kelsea Winkle

Assistant director of player personnel Drew Fox

Head football trainer Russ Romano

Director of graphic design Alex Verdugo

Offensive graduate assistant Stanton Keane

{{ article.author_name }}