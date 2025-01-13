WATCH: USC freshman QB Husan Longstreet on Day 1 at the Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU — Husan Longstreet has already been able to get a jump start on his college career after spending bowl season with the Trojans, but he still has one last high school game to play before making his move to USC official.

Longstreet is one of the marquee names participating in this week's Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii, and the teams had their first practices of the week Monday.

Day 1 meant no pads for the two teams competition, but the first day of practice did allow onlookers to see what Longstreet and the other quarterbacks are capable of as they adjust to a new group of receivers.

Below are clips of the USC incoming freshman quarterback from Monday's practice.