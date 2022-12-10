WATCH: USC Heisman winners Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart talk Caleb Williams
NEW YORK CITY -- No school boasts more Heisman Trophy winners than USC -- yes, we count Reggie Bush for seven, which ties Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Ohio State ... for now -- and several of them are in attendance to watch Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams as the Heisman favorite Saturday night.
Former Heisman-winning QBs Carson Palmer (2002) and Matt Leinart (2004) sat with Williams during breakfast Saturday morning on the eighth floor of the downtown Marriott Marquis, sharing perspective and laughs.
"I've met obviously Matt, this is my second time meeting Palmer, so we sat down and we kind of had a talk and it was just like as if we knew each other," Williams said. "Obviously, we have similarities -- USC and quarterback and now we're all here at the Heisman. It's pretty cool that they're here to support me in many ways. It's a pretty cool fraternity to be a part of, and hopefully can go get it today."
Former Trojans running back (and athletic director) Mike Garrett, who won USC's first Heisman Trophy in 1965, was also in attendance for breakfast, and the group posed together for photos.
Afterward, Palmer and Leinart sat down with TrojanSports.com for a 15-minute video interview, talking about when they realized Williams was a special QB talent, their own Heisman memories, what it has meant to them to see the Trojans' resurgence and more.
It was the only interview the two former Heisman winners did together Saturday morning.
Watch it here with a full writeup of their comments below as well:
"I think Matt and I both would agree it's going to happen," Palmer said of Williams winning the Heisman.
"Should happen," Leinart said as both knocked on the wooden table.
