ORLANDO, Fla. -- Several of USC's key signees and the Trojans' biggest remaining 2023 recruiting target arrived Thursday in Orlando for the start of the Under Armour Next All-America Game week.

TrojanSports.com caught up with five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch, four-star wide receiver Makai Lemon, three-star offensive lineman Micah Banuelos and five-star uncommitted tight end target Duce Robinson.

Watch those full interviews below with more to come this week.

Meanwhile, Lemon stood out Friday during skill competitions.