OREM, Utah -- Mason Murphy was really the start of USC's recruiting resurgence this spring, as his commitment on March 11 was the first in a wave of commits that would follow over the coming weeks and months.

USC had three early 2021 commits at that point, but none since September. That changed quickly starting with Murphy, the offensive tackle from JSerra High School, jumping on board, and the Trojans now have 18 public commitments and rank No. 3 nationally in the Rivals recruiting rankings.

"I feel like I was definitely one of the first ones to commit other than Jake Garcia. I just got a feeling, like, Coach Helton's going to do some really good things with the program and I trust him and he's going to develop all of us as great players and great men," Murphy said this weekend, looking back on his commitment decision.

"It's really cool to see it form from the ground up, and I'm really excited to play with a lot of these guys because they're really good guys and great teammates to be around."

Murphy got to know one of his fellow USC OL commits a little better this weekend as he and Bishop Alemany OT Saia Mapakaitolo both competed at the Giant Skillz showcase in Orem, Utah, over the weekend.

"We've gotten a little closer now. He's a really cool guy, we're starting to talk a little bit more," Murphy said.

(Watch highlights of Murphy's performance Friday and Saturday in Utah below)