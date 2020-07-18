 TrojanSports - WATCH: USC OL commits Mason Murphy, Saia Mapakaitolo work out in Utah
WATCH: USC OL commits Mason Murphy, Saia Mapakaitolo work out in Utah

USC offensive line commit Mason Murphy competed at the Giant Skillz "Dominant 100" showcase in Orem, Utah, on Friday.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

OREM, Utah -- USC offensive line commits Mason Murphy and Saia Mapakaitolo were among the notable OL/DL prospects competing at the Giant Skillz "Dominant 100" showcase in Utah on Friday.

We'll have more on the Trojans commits after the conclusion of the Day 2 of the event Saturday, but here were highlights from their work on the field Friday.

