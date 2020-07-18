TrojanSports - WATCH: USC OL commits Mason Murphy, Saia Mapakaitolo work out in Utah

WATCH: USC OL commits Mason Murphy, Saia Mapakaitolo work out in Utah
OREM, Utah -- USC offensive line commits Mason Murphy and Saia Mapakaitolo were among the notable OL/DL prospects competing at the Giant Skillz "Dominant 100" showcase in Utah on Friday.
We'll have more on the Trojans commits after the conclusion of the Day 2 of the event Saturday, but here were highlights from their work on the field Friday.
#USC OL commit Mason Murphy @big_murf77 in action yesterday in Orem, Utah, at the Giant Skillz “Dominant 100” showcase. pic.twitter.com/jUtaHL4UWj— Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) July 18, 2020
#USC OL commit Saia Mapakaitolo (@curlyheadtsaia) at the Giant Skillz “Dominant 100” showcase in Orem, Utah, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/o7xYEKt0FL— Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) July 18, 2020