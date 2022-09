After No. 10-ranked USC's 41-28 win at Stanford on Saturday, players talked about the potential this team has shown through two weeks and why these offensive outbursts should be the norm.

Watch full interviews with DL Tuli Tuipulotu, RB Travis Dye, RB Austin Jones, WR Jordan Addison, TE Lake McRee, WR Mario Williams, C Brett Neilon, S Jaylin Smith and the formal press conference with coach Lincoln Riley, QB Caleb Williams and S Max Williams.