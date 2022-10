USC is on a bye this week, but it was business as usual with the Trojans' regular Tuesday morning practice.

Afterward, in addition to hearing from coach Lincoln Riley, linebacker Shane Lee, tight end Josh Falo, right guard Justin Dedich and safety Calen Bullock talked to reporters.

Lee discussed the Trojans' tackling struggles and inability to contain Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid on Saturday, Falo reflected on his six years at USC and scoring his first touchdowns Saturday since 2019 and Dedich talked about the heart of this team and the attitude of the players coming off the 43-42 loss to the Utes.

Watch all the interviews here: