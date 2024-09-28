WATCH: USC players talk following 38-21 win over Wisconsin

USC put together a dominant second-half performance Saturday against Wisconsin, and the end result was a 38-21 victory for the Trojans in their first Big Ten game at the Coliseum. Afterwards, quarterback Miller Moss, safety Kamari Ramsey, wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Duce Robinson, running back Woody Marks, linebacker Mason Cobb and defensive linemen Jamil Muhammad and Nate Clifton all spoke with reporters about the come-from-behind win over USC.