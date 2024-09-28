Advertisement

in other news

Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest buzz on key USC targets

Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest buzz on key USC targets

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest buzz on key USC targets.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
In-depth notes on USC's offense as Trojans prepare for Penn State

In-depth notes on USC's offense as Trojans prepare for Penn State

Detailed notes on USC's offense from practice and interviews Tuesday.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ryan Young
WATCH: Interviews with USC's offensive players Tuesday after practice

WATCH: Interviews with USC's offensive players Tuesday after practice

Watch player interviews from USC's Tuesday practice.

 • Jeff McCulloch
WATCH: Sights and sounds from USC's Tuesday practice of Penn State week

WATCH: Sights and sounds from USC's Tuesday practice of Penn State week

Watch scenes from the early part of USC's Tuesday practice.

Premium content
 • Jeff McCulloch
Lincoln Riley says LB Eric Gentry could redshirt but no decision yet

Lincoln Riley says LB Eric Gentry could redshirt but no decision yet

The latest on LB Eric Gentry's status.

 • Ryan Young

in other news

Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest buzz on key USC targets

Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest buzz on key USC targets

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest buzz on key USC targets.

External content
 • Adam Gorney
In-depth notes on USC's offense as Trojans prepare for Penn State

In-depth notes on USC's offense as Trojans prepare for Penn State

Detailed notes on USC's offense from practice and interviews Tuesday.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ryan Young
WATCH: Interviews with USC's offensive players Tuesday after practice

WATCH: Interviews with USC's offensive players Tuesday after practice

Watch player interviews from USC's Tuesday practice.

 • Jeff McCulloch
Published Sep 28, 2024
WATCH: USC players talk following 38-21 win over Wisconsin
Default Avatar
Staff
TrojanSports.com
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

USC put together a dominant second-half performance Saturday against Wisconsin, and the end result was a 38-21 victory for the Trojans in their first Big Ten game at the Coliseum. Afterwards, quarterback Miller Moss, safety Kamari Ramsey, wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Duce Robinson, running back Woody Marks, linebacker Mason Cobb and defensive linemen Jamil Muhammad and Nate Clifton all spoke with reporters about the come-from-behind win over USC.

RELATED

Everything Lincoln Riley said after Saturday's win for USC over Wisconsin

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
USC
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement