WATCH: USC players talk following 38-21 win over Wisconsin

Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest buzz on key USC targets
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest buzz on key USC targets.
In-depth notes on USC's offense as Trojans prepare for Penn State
Detailed notes on USC's offense from practice and interviews Tuesday.
WATCH: Interviews with USC's offensive players Tuesday after practice
Watch player interviews from USC's Tuesday practice.
WATCH: Sights and sounds from USC's Tuesday practice of Penn State week
Watch scenes from the early part of USC's Tuesday practice.
Lincoln Riley says LB Eric Gentry could redshirt but no decision yet
The latest on LB Eric Gentry's status.
USC put together a dominant second-half performance Saturday against Wisconsin, and the end result was a 38-21 victory for the Trojans in their first Big Ten game at the Coliseum. Afterwards, quarterback Miller Moss, safety Kamari Ramsey, wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Duce Robinson, running back Woody Marks, linebacker Mason Cobb and defensive linemen Jamil Muhammad and Nate Clifton all spoke with reporters about the come-from-behind win over USC.
