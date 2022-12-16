It's been two weeks since USC's deflating loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game ended the Trojans' hopes for a College Football Playoff berth.

The season isn't over, though.

The Trojans (11-2) were on the practice field Friday morning, staying fresh and preparing for their Cotton Bowl matchup with Tulane (11-2) on Jan. 2.

Afterward, reporters spoke with running back Austin Jones, offensive lineman Justin Dedich, defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu and linebacker Shane Lee.

Lee revealed his intentions to return to the Trojans for another season, while Jones, Dedich and Tuipulotu said they had not made decisions on their futures yet.

Dedich talked about his experience in New York City at QB Caleb Williams' Heisman Trophy ceremony, Tuipulotu talked about his All-American status and Jones discussed refocusing ahead of the bowl game.

Watch those interviews here: