WATCH: USC players talk UCLA rivalry, key storylines

The crosstown rivalry matchup between USC and UCLA is just days away, and for a many current Trojans it means quite a bit more than a lot of other games on the schedule. Wednesday, several Southern California natives and some former Bruins spoke with reporters after practice about the significance of this week's matchup and the expectations heading into Saturday.

Among the group of USC players who spoke after Wednesday's practice were quarterback Jayden Maiava, former Bruins Kyle Ford and Kamari Ramsey plus cornerback Jaylin Smith, defensive back Greedy Vance Jr., running back Woody Marks and offensive lineman Elijah Paige.