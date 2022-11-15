The main storyline and focus of questions after USC's Tuesday practice was, of course, the rivalry game this Saturday with UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

The Bruins have already been chippy in their comments from the other side, while the Trojans didn't seem to offer any bulletin board material in return.

With so many new players on the roster this year playing in their first installment of this rivalry, many Trojans are just really learning about it this week.

Watch the full interviews with WR Jordan Addison, LBs Shane Lee and Ralen Goforth, OL Justin Dedich and Brett Neilon, S Calen Bullock and RUSH Nick Figueroa.