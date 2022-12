NEW YORK CITY -- USC quarterback Caleb Williams remains there overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman Trophy when it's announced here tomorrow night.

On Friday, Williams and his fellow Heisman finalists -- Ohio State QB CJ Stroud, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett and TCU QB Max Duggan -- answered questions from reporters for a half hour at their respective tables.

Williams talked about what the Heisman would mean to him, how it was part of his recruiting pitch from coach Lincoln Riley, more candor on his transfer process to USC and other topics.

Watch the full interview here: