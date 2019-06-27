ATLANTA -- Sharing the field with some of the other top quarterback prospects in the 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes, USC commit Bryce Young looked in total command during the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge on Tuesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Young won the laid-back QB competition in which all eight quarterbacks had 10 throws to hit net targets in the corners of the end zone and tackling dummies in the back of the end zone. That was followed by a long-throw contest. Young was the most accurate QB in the target challenge and finished third in the distance competition (official distances were hard to come by). That was just a small fraction of the camp, though. The quarterbacks went through a couple hours of drills and then competed in 7-on-7. Here's a compilation of video clips from Young's performance:

And here's the footage of the QB target/distance challenge, where Young competed against 2020 Tennessee commit Harrison Bailey, 2020 Ohio State commit Jack Miller, 2020 Notre Dame commit Drew Pyne, 2020 LSU commit Max Johnson, 2021 Oklahoma commit Brock Vandagriff, 2021 Ohio State commit Kyle McCord and 2021 Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy.

#USC QB commit Bryce Young (@_bryce_young) wins the QB competition at the #RivalsChallenge, against QB commits from Notre Dame, Tennessee, Ohio State (x2), LSU, Oklahoma and Michigan. pic.twitter.com/PNmGzHzaLl — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) June 25, 2019

Bryce Young, middle, wins the championship belt from the QB skills competition at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)

Bryce Young on USC's latest recruiting efforts