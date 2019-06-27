WATCH: QB Bryce Young's Rivals Five-Star Challenge highlights
ATLANTA -- Sharing the field with some of the other top quarterback prospects in the 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes, USC commit Bryce Young looked in total command during the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge on Tuesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Young won the laid-back QB competition in which all eight quarterbacks had 10 throws to hit net targets in the corners of the end zone and tackling dummies in the back of the end zone. That was followed by a long-throw contest. Young was the most accurate QB in the target challenge and finished third in the distance competition (official distances were hard to come by).
That was just a small fraction of the camp, though. The quarterbacks went through a couple hours of drills and then competed in 7-on-7.
Here's a compilation of video clips from Young's performance:
And here's the footage of the QB target/distance challenge, where Young competed against 2020 Tennessee commit Harrison Bailey, 2020 Ohio State commit Jack Miller, 2020 Notre Dame commit Drew Pyne, 2020 LSU commit Max Johnson, 2021 Oklahoma commit Brock Vandagriff, 2021 Ohio State commit Kyle McCord and 2021 Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy.
#USC QB commit Bryce Young (@_bryce_young) wins the QB competition at the #RivalsChallenge, against QB commits from Notre Dame, Tennessee, Ohio State (x2), LSU, Oklahoma and Michigan. pic.twitter.com/PNmGzHzaLl— Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) June 25, 2019
Bryce Young on USC's latest recruiting efforts
Young also talked about USC's recent wave of offensive line commits as the Trojans picked up pledges from 3-star tackles Joey Wright (Bishop Manogue HS/Reno, Nev.), Andrew Milek (Brophy Prep/Chandler, Ariz.) and Andres Dewerk (Los Gatos HS) in the last couple weeks.
"It's extremely exciting. As an offense what really makes an offense tick is that offensive line, so to see us really build that core for this class is super exciting for me," Young said. "I know a few of those guys, starting to build that relationship."
Overall in those last two weeks, USC has also received commitments from 2-star defensive tackle Kyle Juergens (St. Margaret's School/San Juan Capistrano), 3-star defensive tackle Kobe Pepe (St. John Bosco HS) and 2021 WR/TE Velltray Jefferson (Edison HS/Fresno).
The Trojans now have nine commitments in the 2020 class, including Young, 4-star WR Joshua Jackson (Narbonne HS), 3-star tight end Jack Yary (Murrieta Valley HS) and kicker Parker Lewis (Saguaro HS/Scottsdale, Ariz.).
"It's great to see momentum and see it start to go up. I think it's just a great indication for the future of 'SC football, just building that upward swing," Young said.
He added that he and the USC coaching staff are in regular communication about the Trojans' recruiting efforts.
"We communicate a lot. It's definitely important for me and the staff to communicate. They always tell me a guy they want me to talk to and work on and [the details] so I know how to handle the situation," he said.
Young is back under the spotlight this weekend in Dallas, taking part in the Elite 11 quarterback competition at The Opening, starting Saturday.
Here's what he said earlier this week about matching up with other top QBs in this class:
"For me, I'm not really about proving things to others. It's just for me, going out working out and taking advantage of the opportunity," he said.