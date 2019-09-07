News More News
WATCH: USC QB commit Bryce Young passes for 500-plus yards, 7 TDs

USC 2020 quarterback commit Bryce Young was at the top of his powers Friday night in Arizona.
USC 2020 quarterback commit Bryce Young was at the top of his powers Friday night in Arizona. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Mater Dei High School's football juggernaut went on the road Friday night to take on a Centennial HS team from Peoria, Ariz., that is coming off back-to-back Arizona 5A state championships.

That would seem like a good test for USC 2020 QB commit Bryce Young, no?

Well, Young responded by completing 31 of 38 passes for 528 yards and 7 touchdowns in a 72-21 win, according to USA TODAY. And that was all in three quarters.

According to the Arizona Republic, it marked the first time in 20 years that Centennial was put on a running clock -- which happened in the third quarter with the game already well decided.

And according to the Orange Country Register, Young set the Mater Dei single-game passing yards record and tied the single-game passing TDs mark.

Making the feat all the more impressive, Young and Mater Dei did this against a Centennial team that allowed only 85 points all of last season.

Here are highlights from the performance:

