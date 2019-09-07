Mater Dei High School's football juggernaut went on the road Friday night to take on a Centennial HS team from Peoria, Ariz., that is coming off back-to-back Arizona 5A state championships.

That would seem like a good test for USC 2020 QB commit Bryce Young, no?



Well, Young responded by completing 31 of 38 passes for 528 yards and 7 touchdowns in a 72-21 win, according to USA TODAY. And that was all in three quarters.

According to the Arizona Republic, it marked the first time in 20 years that Centennial was put on a running clock -- which happened in the third quarter with the game already well decided.

And according to the Orange Country Register, Young set the Mater Dei single-game passing yards record and tied the single-game passing TDs mark.

Making the feat all the more impressive, Young and Mater Dei did this against a Centennial team that allowed only 85 points all of last season.

