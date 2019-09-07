WATCH: USC QB commit Bryce Young passes for 500-plus yards, 7 TDs
Mater Dei High School's football juggernaut went on the road Friday night to take on a Centennial HS team from Peoria, Ariz., that is coming off back-to-back Arizona 5A state championships.
That would seem like a good test for USC 2020 QB commit Bryce Young, no?
Well, Young responded by completing 31 of 38 passes for 528 yards and 7 touchdowns in a 72-21 win, according to USA TODAY. And that was all in three quarters.
According to the Arizona Republic, it marked the first time in 20 years that Centennial was put on a running clock -- which happened in the third quarter with the game already well decided.
And according to the Orange Country Register, Young set the Mater Dei single-game passing yards record and tied the single-game passing TDs mark.
Making the feat all the more impressive, Young and Mater Dei did this against a Centennial team that allowed only 85 points all of last season.
Here were the various accounts of the game:
Here are highlights from the performance:
USC commit Bryce Young put up a 5⃣0⃣ spot in the first half for Mater Dei ✌️@_bryce_young @MDFootball pic.twitter.com/8hWvXr75TF— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) September 7, 2019
Perfect route, perfect placement!— YurView Arizona (@YurView_AZ) September 7, 2019
USC 5-star QB commit @_bryce_young threads the defense to 3-star WR @KodyEpps1 to set up a 1-yard @MDFootball TD. #FightOn 🏈 pic.twitter.com/reJ0Y3IM4P
I can see why Netflix QB1 following him all season. Bryce Young is amazing. 34-13 Mater Dei 5:05 2Q pic.twitter.com/tHYIj3fUMM— Richard Obert (@azc_obert) September 7, 2019
Bryce Young’s fifth TD pass of half a beauty and Mater Dei hangs 50 points on Centennial in the first half. Wow pic.twitter.com/CYUwZWGGhw— Richard Obert (@azc_obert) September 7, 2019