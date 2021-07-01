MANHATTAN BEACH -- Last October when TrojanSports.com visited Queen Creek, Ariz., to watch USC 2022 quarterback commit Devin Brown start his junior season, the four-star prospect flashed his potential but also still looked raw overall.

Flash forward to Wednesday night at the first workout of the Elite 11 Finals at Mira Costa HS, as Brown was joined by the other top QBs in the 2022 recruiting class, and it was a much different story.

Simply put, Brown most definitely looked like he belonged as one of the top prospects in his class, showing great arm strength and accuracy, exuding confidence and poise and in general probably opening a lot of eyes.

Asked what he learned about himself being on that stage, Brown said, "Just that I belong, that I'm one of the guys out there like any other guy out here."

Of that, he left no doubt.

Watch our full 11-minute video package from his performance below: