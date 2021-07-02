WATCH: USC QB commit Devin Brown shines during Elite 11 'pro day' showcase

MANHATTAN BEACH -- USC quarterback commit Devin Brown may not have been one of the biggest names in the field entering the Elite 11 competition this week, but he's separated himself as one of the best of the bunch through the first two days.

Brown finished with the fifth-highest score during the event's "pro day" competition Thursday night as each quarterback got their turn in the spotlight, working their way down the field with a series of designed routes and throws.

Brown scored a 45/50, which was the high score at the time with only a handful of quarterbacks still left to throw.