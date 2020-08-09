TrojanSports - WATCH: USC QB commit Jake Garcia goes in-depth on his move to Georgia

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Get a FREE TRIAL with full premium access through Oct. 1 by signing up today using promo code USCFree2020. New subscribers can use this link here , while previous returning subscribers can start here and log-in first .**

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- USC quarterback commit Jake Garcia knows his move to Valdosta, Ga., where he'll seek to play his senior high school season, has fans talking and speculating.

Miami has been the primary program continuing to press on in his recruitment despite his Trojans commitment, and now he's moving to the Southeast ...

"They still talk to me, but I mean they understand where I'm at with everything," Garcia said of the Hurricanes. "I mean, you have Miami fans [talking], you can't avoid it, but me going down to Valdosta, they've started getting all hyped up again. But I mean, I'm coming back on January 10. That's when I'm enrolling [at USC]. I think that's move-in day if I'm not mistaken. So I'll be back home, back in LA, back with coach Danny [Hernandez] and get rolling as soon as I get on campus."

Garcia went through one final workout -- for now -- with Hernandez, his quarterback coach, and a collection of other notable Southern California QB prospects on Saturday in Oceanside before leaving for Georgia that night.

In between the workout and his departure, Garcia talked in-depth with TrojanSports.com about the move, the strength of his Trojans commitment and more.

(Watch the full video interview here)