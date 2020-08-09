TrojanSports - Watch USC QB commit Jake Garcia's final workout back home before move to GA

Watch USC QB commit Jake Garcia's final workout back home before move to GA
OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- USC 4-star quarterback commit Jake Garcia went through a final workout back home Saturday afternoon before departing for Valdosta, Ga., where he'll hope to play his senior season of high school football.
Watch full highlights from Garcia's workout with quarterbacks coach Danny Hernandez in Oceanside.
