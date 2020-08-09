 TrojanSports - Watch USC QB commit Jake Garcia's final workout back home before move to GA
Watch USC QB commit Jake Garcia's final workout back home before move to GA

Jake Garcia went through a workout in Oceanside, Calif., on Saturday before making the move to Valdosta, Ga., where he'll try to play his senior high school season.
Jake Garcia went through a workout in Oceanside, Calif., on Saturday before making the move to Valdosta, Ga., where he'll try to play his senior high school season. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- USC 4-star quarterback commit Jake Garcia went through a final workout back home Saturday afternoon before departing for Valdosta, Ga., where he'll hope to play his senior season of high school football.

Watch full highlights from Garcia's workout with quarterbacks coach Danny Hernandez in Oceanside.

