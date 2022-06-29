WATCH: USC QB commit Malachi Nelson throws on first night of Elite 11

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. -- After one day of the Elite 11 Finals, USC five-star quarterback commit Malachi Nelson is rated near the top of the field while competing against the other best QBs in this 2023 recruiting class.

The competition intensifies Wednesday night as each QB will run through a "Pro Day"-like throwing session. TrojanSports.com will have full video of Nelson's performance.

In the meantime, here are some clips from Tuesday night.