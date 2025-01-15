WATCH: USC QB Husan Longstreet wins Polynesian Bowl long toss competition

HONOLULU -- Every day at the Polynesian Bowl there is a challenge to wrap up the practice, and it was the quarterbacks (plus specialists) who took centerstage on Wednesday at Kamehameha High School.

The long ball competition was used as a challenge on Day 3, and that meant an opportunity for incoming USC freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet to showcase one of his strongest traits, his arm strength.

Longstreet went into Wednesday's competition as the favorite to win among the five quarterbacks in attendance this week, which includes Arkansas signee Madden Iamaleava, Tennessee signee George MacIntyre, Cal signee Jaron Sagapolutele and Memphis-bound signal caller Antwann Hill Jr.

The Trojans' signee and midyear enrollee had hoped to reach 80 yards with his throw Wednesday, and even some of his teammates joked that they didn't think he could do it.

In the end, Longstreet claimed the long ball title with a throw of 78 yards with his second attempt on a pass that left no doubt about who would win the competition.

Longstreet has put together a strong showing through the first three days of practice as he continues to build a connection with a talented receiver group that includes Oregon signee Dakorien Moore, Missouri-bound Donovan Olugbode and fellow USC incoming freshman Tanook Hines.

The Polynesian Bowl will take place Friday at 6 p.m. with Longstreet, Hines, Trestin Castro and Alex Graham all playing for Team Makai. USC linebacker signee Matai Tagoa'i on the opposite team, Team Mauka. NFL Network will broadcast the matchup.