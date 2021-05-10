 TrojanSports - WATCH: USC QB targets Malachi Nelson, Nico Iamaleava at Under Armour camp
WATCH: USC QB targets Malachi Nelson, Nico Iamaleava at Under Armour camp

Quarterbacks Nico Iamaleava, left, and Malachi Nelson are both USC targets in the 2023 recruiting class.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

Both of USC's 2023 quarterback targets were in action Saturday at Mission Viejo High School, competing in the UC Report's Elite Underclassmen Camp affiliated with Under Armour.

Watch Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos HS) and Nico Iamaleava (Warren HS) go through drill work in our video packages below.

Also, check out our full interviews with each as we went in-depth with Iamaleava on Saturday about his USC recruitment after doing the same a couple weeks earlier with Nelson.

-Nico Iamaleava reflects on 'surreal' USC offer and where things stand

-Malachi Nelson sets the record straight on where things stand with the Trojans

