WATCH: USC RB transfer Darwin Barlow details what led him to the Trojans

FORT WORTH, Texas -- As Darwin Barlow tells it, his family actually wanted him to sign with USC out of high school when he was a top-15 running back in the 2019 class, a 2,000-yard-plus rusher at Newton, Texas, drawing major interest nationally.

He ultimately signed with TCU, where he has spent the last two years, but as it turns out, he'll end up wearing the Cardinal and Gold after all.

Barlow announced his transfer to USC on Monday and the next evening he met with TrojanSports.com for an in-depth interview in Fort Worth as he finished checking out of TCU.

"My family really wanted me to go there, but I felt I couldn't make that jump coming right out of high school, 17 years old, being 20 hours away from home. But as I got older and went through TCU I feel like I matured and was ready to make that jump," he said. "If USC wasn't that far out of high school I probably would have been there, but now just seeing a plan in the long run and actually seeing myself there I can't wait to join them."

Barlow's family wanted him to go to USC out of high school, but he felt he couldn't make that jump at 17 years old, being 20 hours away from home. As he got older and went through TCU, he matured and felt ready to make that jump.