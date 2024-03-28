"I think it was good for us. It was good for the university, but it's a long way to go. At the end of the day, we've got to continue to recruit and continue to win with the relationships, the genuine approach that we have and that we like," Henderson said Thursday. "Obviously, it was a family-type of environment around here, and at the end of the day 'SC sells itself, you know. So, you don't have to do anything out of the ordinary. It's just getting those guys up here and spending time with them. At the end of the day, that usually works when it's real."

In Henderson's case, it delivered on the expectation that he could be a true difference-maker as a recruiter for the Trojans.

On Sunday, after hosting them for unofficial visits over the weekend, Henderson and USC flipped five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry (the No. 1-ranked DT and No. 6 overall national prospect, from Manchester, Georgia) from his long-standing Georgia commitment, and also landed a commitment from four-star defensive end Isaiah Gibson (out of Warner Robins, Georgia).

It just so happened that new USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson was pre-scheduled to take his turn with the media after spring practice Thursday, a handful of days after he helped spearhead a momentous recruiting weekend for the Trojans.

Coaches can't comment on specific recruits until they formally sign National Letters of Intent (which can't happen until December), but Henderson shared insight on what he thinks makes an effective recruiter and why he feels USC is a compelling draw right now for prospects.

"I'm just a relationship guy. I love meeting people, love having fun with families and just being me, at the end of the day. Typically, that should work," he said. "I think when it's real, you can tell. So, at the end of the day, that's really what it's all about. When you really care about people, people can feel that. And you really want what's best for the young man and his family, I think that always wins in my mind.

"And then not to mention, the developmental process is going to be the best that he can -- any defensive lineman that comes here -- can get in terms of preparation for the next level. If that's really what you want and to really have someone who truly cares about you, then there's not a better school than 'SC. So, at the end of the day, that's what it is."

Henderson spent the last five years as the defensive line coach for the Los Angeles Rams, where he coached future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald and most recently helped develop rookie DT Kobie Turner, who finished third in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting this past season. After the Rams' Super Bowl season in 2021, Henderson won the John Teerlinck Defensive Line Coach of the Year award, as voted by his peers.

In fact, Donald made a cameo appearance at USC on Saturday while those top defensive line prospects were on their visit to campus. Henderson maintains that was just a coincidence.

"At the end of the day, AD, he just came to show support. That's really what it was all about. This was something that he just wanted to come out. It was a great day to come out -- didn't know it was going to rain -- but it just happened to work out that people were able to see him. But it wasn't like it was planned," Henderson said. "It was just one of those deals that he just happened to come out and it was a good situation for us."

USC's defensive line recruiting has been the weak spot for the program -- with limited exceptions -- for a number of years now, and if Henderson can continue to make the impact he's shown already, the Trojans' defensive turnaround would accelerate significantly.

Henderson said there's plenty to sell to defensive line recruits at USC -- both historically and in terms of what he can do to help get them to the next level.

"Again, I think just genuine people here. We really have good people here on our staff. I think when people get out here and actually see what we have here and talk about everything that 'SC can offer from a career outside of football standpoint, and then not to mention the pathway to the NFL, especially when you talk about the defensive linemen that are able to come through here and have came through here, I mean, that's everything," Henderson said.

"If that's what you want, then where else are you looking to go? I mean, there's not a better place. So, that's just the reality of what it is. I think people are starting to realize that, and then when they take the chance to come and visit it's solidified. That's where we are right now."

Henderson didn't have to deal with recruiting while he was in the NFL, but he said from his first comments to reporters back in February that he felt it would come naturally to him.

He also knows the recruiting cycle is long and unpredictable and it's only late March ...

"I mean, you can't ever get comfortable," Henderson said. "It's always going to be about building those relationships. It's always going to be about being willing to withstand the test of time in terms of going the distance, if you will. So at the end of the day, I look forward to it. I mean, it's who we are, it's fun, it's genuine. And guys love to visit when they can. It's all good."