USC's new defensive coaches made their first appearance before local media Thursday while each delving into their personal career paths and reasons for joining the Trojans, expectations for the unit they hope to build and more.

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, who had also talked with reporters in December over Zoom after his hiring, co-DC/defensive line coach Eric Henderson, linebackers coach Matt Entz and secondary coach Doug Belk all had 30-minute windows to take questions.

Watch those full interviews here: