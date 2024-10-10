WATCH: USC's defensive players reflect on loss, look ahead to Penn State

in other news
In-depth notes on USC's offense as Trojans prepare for Penn State
Detailed notes on USC's offense from practice and interviews Tuesday.
WATCH: Interviews with USC's offensive players Tuesday after practice
Watch player interviews from USC's Tuesday practice.
WATCH: Sights and sounds from USC's Tuesday practice of Penn State week
Watch scenes from the early part of USC's Tuesday practice.
Lincoln Riley says LB Eric Gentry could redshirt but no decision yet
The latest on LB Eric Gentry's status.
Lincoln Riley on decisive TD: 'There's no way that that can be overturned'
Lincoln Riley had a lot to say Tuesday about his call with the Big Ten regarding Minnesota's game-winning TD.
USC's defensive players took their turn with media Wednesday after practice looking ahead to the showdown with No. 4-ranked Penn State this week, as well as reflecting back on the tough loss at Minnesota.
Watch full interviews here with linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, cornerback Jaylin Smith, safety Kamari Ramsey and defensive tackle Gavin Meyer.
