Published Oct 10, 2024
WATCH: USC's defensive players reflect on loss, look ahead to Penn State
Jeff McCulloch  •  TrojanSports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Rivals_Jeff

USC's defensive players took their turn with media Wednesday after practice looking ahead to the showdown with No. 4-ranked Penn State this week, as well as reflecting back on the tough loss at Minnesota.

Watch full interviews here with linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, cornerback Jaylin Smith, safety Kamari Ramsey and defensive tackle Gavin Meyer.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
