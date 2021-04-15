TrojanSports - WATCH: USC's Donte Williams, CB Chris Steele discuss spring practice

USC associate head coach/cornerbacks coach Donte Williams and junior cornerback Chris Steele joined reporters for a Zoom call Thursday morning to discuss spring practice.

Among the highlights, Williams talked more about redshirt freshman Joshua Jackson Jr.'s move from wide receiver to cornerback, revealing that he had actually recruited Jackson as a cornerback while at Oregon; he discussed Isaac Taylor-Stuart's spring and where the competition stands to fill Olaijah Griffin's void; and Steele set some rather lofty goals for himself for the 2021 season.

Watch the full video below or read our complete transcript of the interview over on Trojan Talk: