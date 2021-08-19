WATCH: USC's four team captains react to being chosen by teammates

USC announced its four team captains for the 2021 football season Thursday, as voted on by the players.

Junior wide receiver Drake London, redshirt senior running back Vavae Malepeai and redshirt senior safety Isaiah Pola-Mao were logical choices, while redshirt junior punter Ben Griffiths may have been more of a surprise.

He is the first USC specialist to be voted a captain since Adam Abrams in 1998.