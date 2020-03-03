WATCH: USC's new assistant coaches meet with media
USC's new assistant coaches met with local media Tuesday for the first time since the dust settled on the staff overhaul this offseason.
New defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, safeties coach Craig Naivar, cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, defensive line coach Vic So'oto, tight ends coach John David Baker and special teams coordinator Sean Snyder talked about their new roles, their coaching philosophies, recruiting and more.
And offensive coordinator Graham Harrell previewed spring practice from his perspective.
Watch the full video below:
WATCH LIVE: New USC DC Todd Orlando meets the media. #FightOn https://t.co/HcLUPYEqvb— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) March 3, 2020
Here are full transcripts from the Q+A sessions with each assistant coach who spoke to reporters Tuesday:
-Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando
-Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell
-Cornerbacks coach Donte Williams
-Defensive line coach Vic So'oto
-Special teams coordinator Sean Snyder