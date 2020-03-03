USC's new assistant coaches met with local media Tuesday for the first time since the dust settled on the staff overhaul this offseason.

New defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, safeties coach Craig Naivar, cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, defensive line coach Vic So'oto, tight ends coach John David Baker and special teams coordinator Sean Snyder talked about their new roles, their coaching philosophies, recruiting and more.

And offensive coordinator Graham Harrell previewed spring practice from his perspective.

Watch the full video below: