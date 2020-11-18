TrojanSports - WATCH: USC's Onyeka Okongwu reacts to going No. 6 overall in NBA Draft

WATCH: USC's Onyeka Okongwu reacts to going No. 6 overall in NBA Draft
It was an emotional scene Wednesday night as USC standout Onyeka Okongwu heard his name called with the No. 6 overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
Okongwu pulled his tearful mother in for a hug as they discussed with ESPN his background and the influence of his older brother Nnamdi, who died in 2014 after hitting his head in a skateboarding accident.
Okongwu wore No. 21 for his brother during his lone season at USC -- when he averaged 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks with an elite 61.6 field-goal percentage -- and he talked about his brother's legacy and impact during the ESPN draft broadcast.
Okongwu, a 6-foot-9 forward who made a pronounced impact on both ends of the court last season, is the highest drafted USC player since O.J. Mayo went No. 3 overall in the 2008 NBA Draft. This also marks the second straight year the Trojans have produced a first-round NBA draft pick after Kevin Porter Jr. was chosen at the end of the first round last year by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"Onyeka has worked extremely hard for this moment and the entire USC men's basketball program is excited for him," USC coach Andy Enfield said in a statement posted to the team's official site. "He is a very talented basketball player with a tireless work ethic and is going to be a huge addition to the winning culture of the Hawks. We are thankful for Onyeka's winning contributions to our program and can't wait to watch his success in the NBA."
Overall, Okongwu is the 13th USC player to be selected in the NBA Draft's first-round all-time, and he's the fourth Trojans selected in the draft overall in the last three years, along with 2018 second-round picks De'Anthony Melton and Chimezie Metu
|Player
|Year
|Overall pick
|Team
|
Bill Hewitt
|
1968
|
11
|
LA Lakers
|
Paul Westphal
|
1972
|
10
|
Boston Celtics
|
John Lambert
|
1975
|
15
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
Cliff Robinson
|
1979
|
11
|
New Jersey Nets
|
Harold Miner
|
1992
|
12
|
Miami Heat
|
Rodrick Rhodes
|
1994
|
21
|
Houston Rockets
|
Nick Young
|
2007
|
16
|
Washington Wizards
|
O.J. Mayo
|
2008
|
3
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|
DeMar DeRozan
|
2009
|
9
|
Toronto Raptors
|
Taj Gibson
|
2009
|
26
|
Chicago Bulls
|
Nikola Vucevic
|
2001
|
16
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
Kevin Porter Jr.
|
2019
|
30
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
Onyeka Okongwu
|
2020
|
6
|
Atlanta Hawks