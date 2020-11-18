TrojanSports - WATCH: USC's Onyeka Okongwu reacts to going No. 6 overall in NBA Draft

It was an emotional scene Wednesday night as USC standout Onyeka Okongwu heard his name called with the No. 6 overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.

Okongwu pulled his tearful mother in for a hug as they discussed with ESPN his background and the influence of his older brother Nnamdi, who died in 2014 after hitting his head in a skateboarding accident.

Okongwu wore No. 21 for his brother during his lone season at USC -- when he averaged 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks with an elite 61.6 field-goal percentage -- and he talked about his brother's legacy and impact during the ESPN draft broadcast.

RELATED: Yahoo! Sports' Krysten Peek puts Onyeka Okongwu's last year in perspective