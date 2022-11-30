After USC's Tuesday practice, the Trojans team captains -- quarterback Caleb Williams, right guard Justin Dedich, defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu and linebacker Shane Lee -- talked with reporters about the Pac-12 championship game matchup with Utah on Friday.

It is the only media availability the Trojans are doing leading into the high-stakes rematch with the Utes in Las Vegas.

Williams talked about the Heisman Trophy buzz and what the award would mean to him while all of the players discussed the matchup with Utah, how the team responded to that one-point loss in Salt Lake City in October and other storylines.

Watch those interviews here: