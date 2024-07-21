USC safety Zion Branch and wide receiver Zachariah Branch hosted the first event for their Branch Out Foundation on Sunday at Topgolf in El Segundo, raising $5,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington.

The Branch brothers were joined by a number of their Trojans teammates, including quarterback Miller Moss, for the event.

Afterward, the Branch brothers talked about their mission for the foundation and why they are motivated to use their platform to give back. Watch the full interview here, as they also reveal which teammates had the best and worst golf swings Sunday.