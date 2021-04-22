TrojanSports - WATCH: USC safeties coach Craig Naivar, Isaiah Pola-Mao talk spring ball

USC safeties coach Craig Naivar and redshirt senior safety Isaiah Pola-Mao joined reporters on a Zoom call Thursday morning to talk about the first three-plus weeks of spring practice.

Naivar talked about the challenge of replacing Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Talanoa Hufanga, the competition between Chase Williams and Xavion Alford, Pola-Mao working at nickel and what he's seen from the freshmen safeties this spring.

Pola-Mao talked about the importance of being a leader for the unit, what he's gotten out of the experience working at nickel and the players who have caught his eye this spring.

Watch the full video below or read our complete transcript of the interview here.