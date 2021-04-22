 TrojanSports - WATCH: USC safeties coach Craig Naivar, Isaiah Pola-Mao talk spring ball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-22 11:54:23 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: USC safeties coach Craig Naivar, Isaiah Pola-Mao talk spring ball

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

USC safeties coach Craig Naivar and redshirt senior safety Isaiah Pola-Mao joined reporters on a Zoom call Thursday morning to talk about the first three-plus weeks of spring practice.

Naivar talked about the challenge of replacing Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Talanoa Hufanga, the competition between Chase Williams and Xavion Alford, Pola-Mao working at nickel and what he's seen from the freshmen safeties this spring.

Pola-Mao talked about the importance of being a leader for the unit, what he's gotten out of the experience working at nickel and the players who have caught his eye this spring.

Watch the full video below or read our complete transcript of the interview here.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL196a2pBX0VZY0VRP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}