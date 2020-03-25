USC's offseason overhaul of the football program was not just the hiring of new assistant coaches but also the addition of more resources to the recruiting and support staff.

The Trojans' long-understaffed recruiting department added five new positions, including three to help directly with the program's visual presentation efforts.

That being another graphic designer, a marketing director who handles social media externally and internally to lead the staff's engagement with recruits on that platform, and a video producer dedicated to football and football recruiting, whereas previously there were three video staffers responsible for working with all 21 sports.

Well, the early dividends on those additions are already showing as several top USC targets on Tuesday tweeted out a video produced by the department as a recruiting tool.

Watch the video here: