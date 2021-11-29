WATCH: USC senior associate AD Brandon Sosna reflects on Lincoln Riley hire
USC athletic director Mike Bohn and chairman of the USC Board of Trustees Rick Caruso both praised the integral role Trojans senior associate AD Brandon Sosna did in the process to hire head football coach Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma.
Sosna talked with reporters for 16 minutes after the formal press conference to introduce Riley.
Watch the full video below:
