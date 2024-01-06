SAN ANTONIO — Since the first day of the All-American Bowl preparations earlier in the week, future USC edge rusher Kameryn Fountain left onlookers impressed by his stature. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound recruit from Atlanta's Booker T. Washington has the size that every program covets at the position, and he has the athleticism and speed make him one of the top edge rushers in the country.

Fountain, who played for the West squad alongside fellow USC signee Marcelles Williams, flashed big-play ability throughout the multiple days of practice in San Antonio. Saturday he came away with one of the biggest plays of the game that pitted some of the top recruits from across the country against one another.

In the first half, Fountain was working against Mississippi State offensive tackle signee Jimothy Lewis when he used his speed to get around the edge and into the backfield. There, he stripped East quarterback Marcos Davila before sacking the Purdue commit in the end zone.

Oregon-bound defensive lineman Jericho Johnson scooped up the loose ball in the end zone to help the West get on the scoreboard.

Fountain spoke with TrojanSports earlier in the week and mentioned how much he hoped to be able to prove himself on a national stage.

Saturday, he certainly delivered by generating a touchdown for the defense on national TV.

The four-star prospect has already formed a positive impression of new Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, and Fountain is looking forward to being part of the new system at USC — especially after seeing what UCLA's defensive front looked like this season under his future coach.

"I know he'll do something good with our defense," he said. "I'm just waiting to shock the world because everybody looks at USC as just an offensive team. So coming in with this Class of 2024, we're going to shock everybody."

The 2024 prospect is currently rated as the 26th-best strongside defensive end and the No. 42-rated recruit in Georgia by Rivals.