Published Dec 12, 2024
WATCH: USC Thursday Las Bowl practice media session
Matt Moreno  •  TrojanSports
The work for the Las Vegas Bowl is underway for USC amid plenty of uncertainty about who will be playing in the game against Texas A&M on Dec. 27. In addition to hearing from Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, several USC players spoke with reporters following Thursday's practice about the ongoing transfer portal movement, the work being done to get ready to face the Aggies and more.

Below, you can view interviews with quarterback Jayden Maiava, offensive lineman Elijah Paige, receiver Makai Lemon and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold.

