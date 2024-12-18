Published Dec 18, 2024
WATCH: USC Wednesday bowl practice interviews
Jeff McCulloch  •  TrojanSports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Rivals_Jeff

In addition to head coach Lincoln Riley, new offensive line coach Zach Hanson (transitioning from coaching the TEs), defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and players talked with media after Wednesday’s practice.

Watch the full interviews here.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings