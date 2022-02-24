LAS VEGAS -- Over two days of steady competition, with teams from coast to coast spread across 10 fields last weekend at the Battle 7-on-7 tournament in Las Vegas, no player stood out more than USC wide receiver commit Zachariah Branch.

In fact, he made a case that he might just be the top WR prospect in this 2023 recruiting class, showcasing a special -- and highly-entertaining -- blend of blazing speed, crisp quick-cut route routing and elite hands to deliver one highlight after another.

Not to mention the showmanship that went along with it, as Branch plays with a palpable confidence and charisma and capped off many big plays -- including the final score in leading his Game Changers team to victory in the championship game -- with acrobatic backflips.

"I just like to be energetic out there. I like to show my personality and let people know what it is when I'm on the field, yes sir," Branch said afterward.

Watch a full highlight package from Branch's performance over the weekend and hear more from Branch here as he talks about playing with QB Caleb Williams at USC in the future, this Trojans WR recruiting class and more: