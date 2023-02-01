MESA, Ariz. -- Ja'Kobi Lane said that just a couple weeks ago he didn't know where he was going to college.

Lane had been committed to USC since late August, but he was the only Trojans commit not to sign his National Letter of Intent during the December signing period. Instead, his decision would truly go down to the wire with Arizona State making the strongest competing push in recent weeks.

But a visit to USC earlier this month and more time around head coach Lincoln Riley and receivers coaches Dennis Simmons and Luke Huard helped seal it for the Trojans.

Lane was one of two official additions for the Trojans on National Signing Day on Wednesday, as four-star tight end Walker Lyons was a surprise announcement earlier in the day.

TrojanSports.com was live at Lane's signing ceremony in Mesa and went in-depth with him about the frenetic final weeks of his recruitment.

"The people that go through the recruiting process know how stressful it is and how much of a time thing it is. It can go down to the wire. I definitely felt the stress of it, and I was one that went down to the wire with it. A lot of great coaches recruited me, and I think that's one of the things that made it very hard to make a decision, when you have a bunch of guys that want you," Lane said. "You have to envision yourself for the years to come. ... It was really a lot more than just who's jersey I wanted to wear or where I wanted to go to class."