SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- USC doesn't have as many prospects of interest at the All-American Bowl this year as usual, but one of the Trojans' most important targets is set to announce his decision live during the game Saturday.

Gary Bryant, a 4-star wide receiver from Corona Centennial High School, is a Rivals100 prospect and would be the Trojans' highest-rated recruit in this 2020 class if they land him.

He showcased his abilities during the one-on-one skills challenge Wednesday. His highlights start around the 1:25 mark of this video: