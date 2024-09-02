Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: Postgame interviews, reaction from USC players after win over LSU

WATCH: Postgame interviews, reaction from USC players after win over LSU

Watch postgame interviews with USC players discussing the win over LSU.

 • Ryan Young
Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's momentous win over LSU

Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's momentous win over LSU

Full video and transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments after USC's 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU.

Premium content
 • Ryan Young
Instant Recap: Woody Marks' late TD secures USC big win over No. 13 LSU

Instant Recap: Woody Marks' late TD secures USC big win over No. 13 LSU

Woody Marks' second touchdown of the game gave the Trojans' a signature win to open Year 3 under Lincoln Riley.

 • Staff
Join the postgame discussion after USC’s 27-20 win over LSU

Join the postgame discussion after USC’s 27-20 win over LSU

Discuss the Trojans' season-opening win with other fans.

Premium contentForums content
 • Staff
USC vs. LSU Game Day Central

USC vs. LSU Game Day Central

Your one stop for everything leading up to the Trojans' season opener in Las Vegas against the Tigers.

 • Staff

in other news

WATCH: Postgame interviews, reaction from USC players after win over LSU

WATCH: Postgame interviews, reaction from USC players after win over LSU

Watch postgame interviews with USC players discussing the win over LSU.

 • Ryan Young
Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's momentous win over LSU

Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's momentous win over LSU

Full video and transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments after USC's 27-20 win over No. 13 LSU.

Premium content
 • Ryan Young
Instant Recap: Woody Marks' late TD secures USC big win over No. 13 LSU

Instant Recap: Woody Marks' late TD secures USC big win over No. 13 LSU

Woody Marks' second touchdown of the game gave the Trojans' a signature win to open Year 3 under Lincoln Riley.

 • Staff
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 2, 2024
WATCH: Video from the field of USC's celebration after beating LSU
Default Avatar
Ryan Young  •  TrojanSports
Publisher
Twitter
@RyanYoungRivals

LAS VEGAS -- USC's come-from-behind 27-20 win over No. 13-ranked LSU on Sunday night led to a jubilant celebration on the field from the Trojans as confetti fell from the top of Allegiant Stadium and the players and coaches basked in the glow of their big season-opening victory.

Our TrojanSports.com cameras were all over the postgame scene on the field. Watch 6 minutes of video of the best of what we captured after the win.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement