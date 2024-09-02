in other news
LAS VEGAS -- USC's come-from-behind 27-20 win over No. 13-ranked LSU on Sunday night led to a jubilant celebration on the field from the Trojans as confetti fell from the top of Allegiant Stadium and the players and coaches basked in the glow of their big season-opening victory.
Our TrojanSports.com cameras were all over the postgame scene on the field. Watch 6 minutes of video of the best of what we captured after the win.