WATCH: Video from USC's second practice of fall camp
USC is allowing reporters to post up to 3 minutes of video from each practice -- all shot during the first 50 minutes, which is mostly individual drills.
Here's our compilation package from Day 2, with a heavy emphasis on safeties coach Craig Naivar.
Also, watch our post-practice video interviews with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, running backs coach Mike Jinks, offensive line coach Clay McGuire, offensive linemen Jonah Monheim and Courtland Ford and wide receivers Gary Bryant Jr. and Kyle Ford.
