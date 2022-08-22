USC four-star wide receiver commit Makai Lemon only played the first half of Los Alamitos' season-opener 41-0 win Friday vs. Garces Memorial HS in Bakersfield, but he did enough in those two quarters to fill out our highlight package.

"I felt good just to be out here, it's the first game, and the team did well. It's exciting. Onto the next week," he said.

Watch all of Lemon's catches below -- including one where QB and fellow USC commit Malachi Nelson flipped the ball back to him on a lateral while scrambling.

"Nah, it's not a planned play -- me and him [are just on the same page]. Every time we see a little something, we're going to make it happen," Lemon said.

As for all the speculation about Nelson's recruitment, since he took a visit to Texas A&M at the end of July, Lemon said it doesn't impact him.

"I ain't worried about none of that. I'm committed to 'SC -- we're going to Fight On," he said.