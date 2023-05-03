McKINNEY, Texas -- After the McKinney High School football team wrapped up its strength and conditioning work last Friday, TrojanSports.com visited with recent USC four-star running back commit Bryan Jackson and his coach Marcus Shavers to learn more about the future Trojan.

(Watch our full video interview with Jackson below)

As is abundantly clear from watching Jackson's highlights from his junior season -- in which he rushed for 1,605 yards and 23 touchdowns on 266 carries -- physicality is a key component of his playing style.

"Physical, downhill, in-your-face runner, but got a little bit of speed so don't sleep. But yeah, physical, hard-nosed, energetic," Jackson said of what he prides himself on as a ball-carrier.