WATCH: Video interview with Rivals100 CB, top USC target Gentry Williams
TULSA, Okla. -- USC associate head coach/cornerbacks coach Donte Williams has established himself as such a dynamic recruiter nationally that no top prospect at the position ever really seems out of reach for him.
Case in point, he's already landed commitments from local five-star CB Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS) and out-of-state four-star CBs Fabian Ross (Las Vegas, Nev.) and Jaeden Gould (Oradell, N.J.) -- and the Trojans may not be done yet.
USC is also a top contender for four-star Rivals100 cornerback Gentry Williams, from Booker T. Washington HS in Tulsa, and TrojanSports.com caught up with him in his hometown Wednesday to recap his Trojans official visit last weekend and discuss where his recruitment stands overall.
(Watch our 8-minute video interview and read the full story below)
"My main takeaway is obviously that USC, it's a great program and great tradition. They're striving to get back to where they used to be in the early 2000s, and I think with some great recruiting classes and the coaches they already have right now on the staff they're going to be right back," Williams said.
