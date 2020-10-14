TrojanSports - WATCH: Video interview with USC 4-star CB commit Philip Riley in Florida

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Sign up with our 60-day FREE TRIAL for full premium access with no strings attached. Cancel anytime before the end of the 60-day trial and you will not be charged. New subscribers can use code 60USC and this link to take advantage of the offer. Returning past subscribers can start here and log in first.**

VALRICO, Fla. -- Philip Riley was high on USC's 2021 recruiting wish list since the Trojans offered the 4-star cornerback out of Florida early in the spring, and even when he committed to Notre Dame in May, the staff didn't give up.

Well, Riley decommitted from the Fighting Irish late last month and committed to the Trojans three days later, scoring another big recruiting win for new cornerbacks coach Donte Williams.

TrojanSports.com visited Riley on Wednesday at his practice at Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, Fla.. Watch clips from his practice and our full video interview with the Rivals250 standout, as he talked about how Williams convinced him USC was the right fit for him after all.

"He just kept it real at all times, nothing that he said was false. We talked on the phone, FaceTime'd about every day. He was always on top of me, always seeing that I was straight and my family was straight," Riley said. "I knew what he had done, how many people he produced -- he has 18 guys active in the NFL right now -- so obviously what he's doing is working. So I just feel comfortable knowing that he's going to be taking me to the places that I need to be and want to be in the future."