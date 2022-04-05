USC turned a large part of its Tuesday practice into a scrimmage, and while reporters weren't allowed to watch that portion, we got to ask the coaches and players afterward for their takeaways.

Watch our full video interviews with offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Josh Henson, tight ends coach Zach Hanson, quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Miller Moss, tight ends Jude Wolfe and Malcolm Epps, wide receivers Kyle Ford, Michael Jackson III and Kyron Ware-Hudson, running back Travis Dye and offensive lineman Jonah Monheim.